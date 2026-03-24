Presidential task force on media security probes radio announcer's slay

Mangrobang said they were tasked to conduct the investigation on the killing of Calo, who is a media personality in Negros.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Calo. His death serves as a reminder of the dangers that media practitioners face in the line of duty," he said.

He added that the task force is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served.

Mangrobang noted that they have already coordinated with local law enforcement agencies to prioritize and expedite the investigation of the case.

Investigation showed the victim was standing in front of his house beside the road around 2:30 p.m. when a white Sports Utility Vehicle coming from the direction of La Carlota City, stopped in front of him.

An unidentified man onboard the vehicle suddenly shot him in the head. He died on the spot.

The gunman fled toward La Castellana town proper.

The victim was also a job order employee of the local government of Himamaylan City.

Mangrobang said that safeguarding press freedom is a collective responsibility.

"We call upon all stakeholders, including media organizations and civil society, to unite in defending the fundamental rights of journalists and ensuring their safety," he said.

The task force also urged the public and the media community to remain vigilant and provide any information that may aid in resolving this case.

Mangrobang said PTFOMS will cater media harassment complaints, death threats, among others.

He said the death of Calo is the ninth case of media killings recorded in the country under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., adding that it is also the first such incident reported in 2026.

Peralta said they already visited the residence and workplace of the victim, adding that they will fast-track the investigation.

Peralta said they will monitor the investigation to ensure the filing of cases against the perpetrators. (MAP)