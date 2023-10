The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Negros Occidental Provincial Office conducts Oplan Bantay-Presyo: Undas 2023 Nationwide Special Price Monitoring of Flowers, Bottled Water, and Candles in various establishments in Bacolod City, Oct. 26. The price monitoring will ensure that consumers are not taken advantage of and that prices remain reasonable and fair during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.