Prices of live hogs drop in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY – Prices of live pigs in auction markets in Negros Occidental have decreased as hog raisers cannot ship out supply since the province is no longer certified and recognized free from African swine fever (ASF).

As of Friday, the liveweight price of pigs is at PHP180 per kilogram (kg.) from the previous PHP205, based on the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) monitoring.

Dr. Placeda Lemana, the provincial veterinarian, said that since Nov. 15 Negros Occidental was unable to supply hogs to other provinces after the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) did not renew the certificate of free status (CSF) on ASF of commercial farms and the recognition of active surveillance (RAS) of local government units (LGUs) in the province.

“After their CSF and RAS expired, we cannot ship out hogs that is why prices dropped in the auction market in Kabankalan City and other auction markets,” she told reporters.

Lemana said the current liveweight price of PHP180 per kg. is acceptable, considering that previous prices were even between PHP160 and PHP140 per kg.

The PVO chief noted that while liveweight prices have decreased, pork prices in markets have remained stable.

“When we look at the market prices of pork, the highest is PHP370 per kg., but mostly, it is PHP350 to PHP360. At least, in Negros Occidental and Bacolod, we have not reached PHP400 per kg., just like in other provinces,” she added.

Negros Occidental, which has a PHP6-billion swine industry, has recorded almost 18,000 hog mortalities in some 20 LGUs since April this year due to various diseases, such as ASF and hog cholera. (PNA)