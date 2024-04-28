PrimeWater-Baciwa deploying water tanks to critical areas

PrimeWater and Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) are deploying 24 storage tanks to 12 barangays identified with critical levels of water availability as part of their ongoing initiatives to address the challenges brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

The identified barangays are Handumanan, Tangub, Mandalagan, Felisa, Vista Alegre, Villamonte, Taculing, Alijis, Sum-ag, Mansilingan, Banago, and 40, which will receive two water storage tanks each with a capacity of 2,000 liters.

The tanks are deployed and installed in areas identified by the barangay as those in need of water, as they are currently receiving 0–4 hours of water supply.

In addition, PrimeWater has five existing water trucks for daily water rationing, with a total capacity of 53 cubic meters. These trucks are intended for water delivery and rationing, which is their initiative to address the increasing water demand.

To date, a total of 388,000 liters of water have been distributed to the residents of Bacolod, especially in the areas with no supply of water.

“PrimeWater and Baciwa are currently addressing water issues by implementing targeted solutions and fostering partnerships that will improve water access and efficiency across Bacolod City,” Farah Jenny Monteclaro, branch manager of PrimeWater Bacolod, said.*