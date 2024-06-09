Primewater-Baciwa increases water supply delivery

PrimeWater, with its joint venture partner, Bacolod City Water District (BACIWA) delivers an additional 2 million liters per day (MLD) of water supply through the recently accomplished pipeline project along Circumferential Road, Brgy. Bata, Bacolod City.

The pipeline project with a transmission line covering over 1.12 kilometers from Forbes Hill and connected at the junction of Circumferential Road and Airport-Silay Road, is currently improving the water supply and pressure in the areas of Eroreco, Bata, and Mandalagan.

“This project is among the several initiatives that we have in place to ensure that we meet the water demands of the city. Together with our partner, BACIWA, we remain committed to our mission to provide our consumers a better service,” says PrimeWater Branch Manager Farah Jenny Monteclaro. (TDE)