PrimeWater-Baciwa launches initiatives to brace for El Niño

PrimeWater-Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) has acquired a new water truck intended for deployment as contingency plan for the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

The acquisition is part of the water supply initiatives aimed at mitigating the impact of the El Niño on the current water supply.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recently classified Negros Occidental as the only Visayan province experiencing drought or below-normal rainfall for three consecutive months due to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

The newly acquired water truck can store up to three cubic meters of water and will be used for delivering water in the event of service disruptions across multiple barangays.

The addition of the new water truck will enhance the ability to promptly deliver supplies to areas affected by any service interruptions. This initiative is just one of numerous plans and programs Primewater are implementing to address the water supply challenges presented by the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

Additionally, PrimeWater-Baciwa has also recorded a total of 772 leak repairs carried out since the beginning of the year to mitigate water losses and reinforce its water conservation efforts. Plans for an upcoming pipelaying project as well as bulk water supply agreement for the future are also in place as part of its efforts to address the ongoing dry season.

PrimeWater-Baciwa assured their consumers that they are continuously developing more proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the consistent dry season on the water services they provide to their concessionaires.*