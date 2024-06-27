PrimeWater Bacolod, BACIWA sign bulk water agreement for Bacolod

PrimeWater Bacolod, together with its joint venture partner, Bacolod City Water District (BACIWA), signs a bulk water supply agreement with Bacolod Bulk Water Inc. (BBWI) to provide additional water supply in Bacolod City.

The signing of the bulk water supply agreement for Injection point 2 will address the current demand of the city by providing an additional supply of 10,000 cubic meters or 10 million liters per day (MLD) in the first year, progressively increasing up to 25 MLD in the fifth year.

Set to be completed within the year, the additional supply will improve the supply of around 10,000 households in Bacolod, particularly in the southern areas such as Barangays Mansilingan, Handumanan, Felisa, Alijis, Tangub, Taculing, Pahanocoy, Sum-ag, and Singcang.

“As part of our commitment to provide a more sustainable water supply to our consumers, we are progressively shifting from groundwater to surface water to efficiently improve the water supply and quality in the city,” says Engr. Gladys Kempis, PrimeWater Operations Head for Visayas and Mindanao.

As part of their commitment to addressing water supply needs in the city, PrimeWater and BACIWA implement targeted solutions and initiatives that will ensure improved water access and quality across Bacolod City. “This initiative underscores our commitment to enhance water services and provide sustainable supply to our consumers,” concludes Engr. Roberto Fabrique Jr., PrimeWater President.(TDE)(MAP)