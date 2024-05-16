PrimeWater initiatives seen to address water woes

PrimeWater, with its joint venture partner, Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) presented their water management initiatives to address the increasing challenges in water supply in the city of Bacolod.

The partnership shared the various development projects geared at increasing water supply to achieve the target of around 109 MLD (million liters of water per day), during a recent hearing with the City Council of Bacolod.

In the succeeding months, approximately 27MLD additional supply is anticipated from various initiatives to fulfill the needs of the City of Bacolod wherein an estimate of 5 up to 15 MLD is expected from bulk water suppliers within the next three to six months; approximately 7MLD is anticipated from pump optimization activities, while another 5MLD is projected to be recovered from water losses due mainly to leakages and repairs or what is called the non-revenue water (NRW). These efforts aim to close the gap on the current water supply brought about by the dry season and El Niño phenomenon.

“We are proactively looking for solutions to enhance the water supply requirements of the city, and we remain committed to serving the needs of our customers in Bacolod,” said Farah Jenny Monteclaro, branch manager of PrimeWater.

The PrimeWater-Baciwa partnership, apart from continuous repair and service of leakages also presented their long-term plans such as development of more water sources to enhance the sustainable management of water supply in the city.*