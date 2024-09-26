Prioritizing Mental Health in the Workplace

September is almost over. October is just around the corner.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day. The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) leads the global campaign to prevent mental and emotional disorders, provide proper treatment and care to those in need, and promote mental well-being among individuals and nations.

This year, the organization shared its official theme “It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace.” The objective of the campaign is to highlight the essentials of mental health in professional environments, advocating for workplaces where mental health is prioritized, protected, and promoted.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued Labor Advisory No. 19, Series of 2023 (Labor Advisory) on September 15, 2023, which covers all employers and employees in the private sector. According to the Labor Advisory, all employers are to ensure that employees are provided with effective access to mental health and self-care services. Employers are mandated to formulate a Mental Health Policy and Program.

Republic Act No. 11036 or the Mental Health Law, authored by Senator Risa Hontiveros, was signed in June 2018 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte. The law commits to promoting mental health; securing the rights and welfare of mental health professionals and persons with mental health needs; providing mental health services in hospitals and barangays; improving mental health facilities and integrating mental health education in schools and workplaces.

Employers must have programs for mental health. This may prevent burnout.

BURNOUT is a state of emotional, mental, and physical EXHAUSTION caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when one feels overwhelmed, drained, and unable to meet constant demands. As the stress continues, one begins to lose interest and motivation. Burnout reduces productivity and saps one’s energy leaving one feeling increasingly helpless, hopeless, cynical, and resentful. Eventually, one may feel that he/she has nothing more to give. Burnout is a gradual process; it doesn’t happen overnight. Stresses just pile up and at the end of the day, the employee cannot take it anymore and resigns.

Some factors that may cause burnout:

Office bullying

Conflicts in values

No support from colleagues

Job mismatch

Dominant boss/es

Perfectionist tendencies

Having policies can prevent burnout. Some suggested topics that could be included in the policy are rules on bullying, practicing self-care, activities on raising mental awareness, and list of mental health services. I am confident most employers have existing programs already. Kudos to that!

The National Mental Health Week is celebrated every second week of October. Everyone is encouraged to join the campaign to promote mental health and prevent mental disorders this week and every day.

Let’s end the stigma on mental health.