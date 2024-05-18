PRO-6 chief orders operatives to sustain drug campaign in W. Visayas

The arrest of a drug-dealing pair in Bacolod City on Thursday afternoon is a portent of things to come.

Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky, regional director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6), said their operations against illegal drugs campaign will intensify day by day.

“We should not be contented with this apprehension. This should serve as an inspiration to our operatives. We should sustain this. We cannot surrender to them,” Wanky said in an interview with reporters here on Friday.

The buy-bust at a residential subdivision in Barangay Tangub resulted in the arrest of Richard Monton, 42, and live-in partner Jenimar Garcia, 33. They yielded 420 grams of shabu worth PHP2.8 million.

At around 4:50 p.m., the high-value targets sold a sachet of shabu worth PHP13,000 to a poseur-buyer at Camella Bacolod South, leading to the apprehension by agents of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Bacolod City Police Station Police Station 8.

In a radio interview, Capt. Ryan Christ Inot, team leader of RPDEU-Western Visayas, said they monitored the activities of the couple after obtaining information about people going in and out of the residence.

Monton was previously imprisoned at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, also for an illegal drug offense, and was released in December last year.

He is eighth in the provincial target list of PDEA.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (PNA)