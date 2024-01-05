‘Pro Bono Recoleto’ free legal advice with UNO-R law student practitioners

Law students from the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos School of Law held the Pro Bono Recoleto which offered free legal advice at Robinsons Place Mall on December 22, 2023, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central on December 23, 2023.

The activity was a requirement of the Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP) under Rule 138-A of the Rules of Court.

The CLEP program was supervised by Atty. Aiken Alagban and UNO-R School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie Turla.

Fifty-seven student legal practitioners participated in the program. Bacolodnons sought legal advice during the two-day event, and the law students were able to offer help with various legal concerns.

At the Ayala Malls Capitol Central, the IBP-Negros Occidental Chapter President Atty Gerry Llena and Atty. Gabriel Sinco joined the law students in providing free legal advice.

The Pro Bono Recoleto event was a successful and helpful activity for the community.*