Bacolod

‘Pro Bono Recoleto’ free legal advice with UNO-R law student practitioners

Atty. Aiken Alagban (left), CLEP program supervisor, with the law student practitioners led by the School of Law Student Council President Amy Grace Gargar (far right).
Atty. Aiken Alagban (left), CLEP program supervisor, with the law student practitioners led by the School of Law Student Council President Amy Grace Gargar (far right).
The UNO-R School of Law Pro Bono Recoleto was held at Robinsons Place Bacolod on December 22, 2023.
The UNO-R School of Law Pro Bono Recoleto was held at Robinsons Place Bacolod on December 22, 2023.
UNO-R School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie Turla joins the law student practitioners at the Pro Bono Recoleto activity held at Ayala Malls Capitol Central.
UNO-R School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie Turla joins the law student practitioners at the Pro Bono Recoleto activity held at Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

Law students from the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos School of Law held the Pro Bono Recoleto which offered free legal advice at Robinsons Place Mall on December 22, 2023, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central on December 23, 2023. 

The activity was a requirement of the Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP) under Rule 138-A of the Rules of Court. 

The CLEP program was supervised by Atty. Aiken Alagban and UNO-R School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie Turla. 

Fifty-seven student legal practitioners participated in the program. Bacolodnons sought legal advice during the two-day event, and the law students were able to offer help with various legal concerns. 

At the Ayala Malls Capitol Central, the IBP-Negros Occidental Chapter President Atty Gerry Llena and Atty. Gabriel Sinco joined the law students in providing free legal advice. 

The Pro Bono Recoleto event was a successful and helpful activity for the community.*

Integrated Bar of the Philippines - Negros Occidental Chapter President Atty. Gerry Llena (seated, center), with his fellow officers, joins the UNO-R School of Law student practitioners at Ayala Malls Capitol Central on December 23, 2023.
Integrated Bar of the Philippines - Negros Occidental Chapter President Atty. Gerry Llena (seated, center), with his fellow officers, joins the UNO-R School of Law student practitioners at Ayala Malls Capitol Central on December 23, 2023.
A Bacolod resident airs her legal concern to law student practitioners.
A Bacolod resident airs her legal concern to law student practitioners.
Justice in the Mall
Learning by Serving
Building Bridges to Justice

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph