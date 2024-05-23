Pro Bono Recoleto serves Bacolod

The University of Negros Occidental Recoletos Bacolod School of Law held a Pro Bono Recoleto, a free legal clinic extended by law students undergoing the Clinical Legal Educational Program (CLEP) with CLEP Supervisor Atty. Aikeen Ladines.

During the first day of the Pro Bono Recoleto, University President Rev. Fr. Joel Alve, School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie Turla, Atty. Ladines, Law Student Council President Amy Grace Gargar and Mhel Sillador spearheaded the kickoff program.

The Pro Bono Recoleto held its free legal service at the Atrium of SM City North Wing.

This event was held in partnership with SM City Bacolod management.

The Free Legal Clinic started on May 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continued on May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some Bacolodnons went to the Free Legal Clinic to avail of free advice from law students with the supervision of lawyers.

There were those who sought advice on labor concerns, family feuds, and properties among others.

This Free Legal Clinic is an avenue for those who have legal problems and have not yet decided on what to do.

However, these concerns and guidance were extended to those who sought the legal assistance of the CLEP practitioners.*