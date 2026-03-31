PRO-NIR activates Sumvac 2026; 1,000 cops deployed

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has activated a comprehensive Ligtas Summer Vacation (Sumvac) and deployed at least 1,000 personnel across the region from March 29 to May 31, 2026 to ensure a safe and secure environment for both residents and visitors during the peak vacation season.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the deployment will be augmented by personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Airport Police, and other uniformed services, alongside active participation from community advocacy groups.

She said PRO-NIR personnel will be strategically stationed in high-priority areas, including places of worship, major thoroughfares, transportation hubs and terminals, commercial centers such as malls and public markets, as well as other public convergence points, including beaches, resorts, and key tourist destinations across Negros Island.

"This multi-agency and coordinated approach underscores the commitment of PRO-NIR to provide constant visibility, rapid response capability, and proactive law enforcement during periods of heightened public activity," she added.

Through the Ligtas Sumvac 2026 deployment, Ibay said PRO-NIR is steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and order, protecting lives and properties, and enabling everyone to enjoy a secure, orderly, and memorable summer across Negros Island.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our communities and visitors is our foremost priority," he said.

He added that the Ligtas Sumvac 2026 deployment will not only prioritize crime prevention and the maintenance of public order but also ensure immediate assistance in emergencies, effective crowd management, and heightened public awareness on safety protocols.

Ibay noted that through this proactive and coordinated initiative, PRO-NIR reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting lives and properties, and fostering a culture of safety and resilience across Negros Island.

"Residents and visitors can be assured that the Police Regional Office remains vigilant, prepared, and fully capable of responding to any situation, ensuring a secure, orderly, and truly enjoyable summer season for all," Ibay said. (MAP)