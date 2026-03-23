PRO-NIR activates task group to solve radio announcer's killing

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has ordered the activation of Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to ensure focused, coordinated, and results-oriented case build-up in the killing of a community radio announcer on March 20, 2026 in La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) was directed to activate the SITG to intensify its region-wide manhunt and investigative operations.

She said the SITG is currently conducting extensive closed circuit television (CCTV) camera backtracking operations across La Castellana, La Carlota City, and adjacent areas to establish the movement, entry, and escape routes of the suspect vehicle.

Investigation showed the victim identified as Julito “Jaz” Diamante Calo, 49, an anchor of “Waswasanay sa Quinto Distrito” program of DNN News FM based in Himamaylan City, was standing in front of his house beside the road around 2:30 p.m. when a white Sports Utility Vehicle coming from the direction of La Carlota City, stopped in front of him.

An unidentified suspect onboard the vehicle suddenly shot him in the head. He died on the spot.

The suspect fled toward La Castellana town proper.

The victim is also a job order employee of the local government of Himamaylan City.

Malong said that simultaneously, regional support units have been mobilized to augment ground operations, including the establishment of strategic checkpoints and dragnet operations along possible escape corridors.

"These measures are aimed at restricting suspect mobility and generating actionable intelligence for immediate law enforcement action," she said.

PRO-NIR also directed the strengthening of witness identification, protection, and case documentation, ensuring that all available evidence is secured to support the filing of airtight criminal charges.

Malong said the ongoing investigation is focused on determining the motive behind the incident, including possible personal, professional, or targeted attack angles, while intelligence units are working to identify all individuals involved, including possible accomplices.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also emphasized the urgency of the operation and the accountability of ground commanders.

“This is a deliberate act of violence, and we expect results. I directed Nocppo to exhaust all investigative and operational means to identify and arrest the perpetrator at the soonest possible time and ensure that no lead is left unpursued," he said.

He added that the case resolution and suspect apprehension remain the primary measure of operational effectiveness, and all concerned units are under strict instruction to deliver results without delay.

Ibay assured the public that the full capability of the organization is being utilized to ensure the swift resolution of the case and the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Police encouraged the public to report any information that may assist in the investigation as PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold peace, order, and justice across the region. (MAP)