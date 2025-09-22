PRO-NIR: Anti-corruption rallies generally peaceful

THE Trillion Pesos March and the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law activities staged by various groups in the Negros Island Region (NIR) on Sunday, September 21, 2025, culminated peacefully and orderly.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office–NIR Public Information Office chief, said PRO-NIR, under the leadership of Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, successfully carried out the security deployment during the Trillion Pesos March and the Martial Law anniversary on Sunday.

Malong said the operation ensured the peaceful conduct of rallies with no untoward incidents or escalation throughout the region.

She added that a total of 1,879 police personnel were deployed across the NIR, strategically assigned to rally sites, major thoroughfares, and other critical areas to ensure maximum visibility and quick response.

Malong said at least 3,350 rallyists took part in the various activities held across the region.

“PRO-NIR affirms that no incidents or disturbances occurred during the activities, with the zero-crime record reflecting the effectiveness of the security measures in place,” Malong said.

She said the public assembly was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, ensuring the safety of both the rallyists and the general public.

“The primary objectives of the security operations were fully achieved, as peace and order were maintained, public safety was ensured, and citizens exercised their rights peacefully and with respect to authority,” she added.

Thousands of protesters in Negros Island demanded accountability from officials involved in flood-control project kickbacks.

In Bacolod City, protesters, clad mostly in white, gathered in front of the Bacolod City Government Center replica beside the public plaza with placards that read: “Mahiya kayo! Ikulong na! Isauli ang ninakaw sa Bayan! Stop Corruption Now!”

A caravan followed by a prayer rally was also held at Barangay Villamonte Gymnasium in Bacolod with at least 250 participants. The activity centered on the call, “Bring Duterte Home.”

In Dumaguete City, the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOrPPO) monitored three rallies. These included a motorcade and protest rallies staged at Barangay Banilad City Limit with about 550 participants, at Quezon Park with around 100 participants, and at Pantawan 3, Rizal Boulevard with about 50 participants, totaling 700 people.

Issues raised during these assemblies included calls for clean governance with the slogan “Clean Government, Strong Nation – Para sa anak ko, hindi para sa bulsa mo,” denouncements of corruption, calls for accountability in commemoration of Martial Law, and demands for transparency, accountability, and civic engagement at all levels of government. (MAP)