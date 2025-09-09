PRO-NIR awards medal to wounded cop in Negros Oriental

POLICE Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay pinned the PNP Wounded Personnel Medal (Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting) to Police Executive Master Sergeant Niño Noynay.

Noynoy was recognized for his “unwavering bravery” and “steadfast dedication’ at Silliman University Medical Center in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, on September 6, 2025.

Noynay, assigned to the Sta. Catalina Municipal Police Station, sustained an injury to his right eye after he was stabbed by a suspect during a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Milagrosa, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, on September 3.

Investigation revealed that the police officer and his team responded to a stabbing incident involving residents of the said barangay.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, earlier said barangay officials informed the responding team that the suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Barangay Milagrosa, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, was hiding inside his house.

Police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation to apprehend him. However, while in the act of making the arrest, Malong said the suspect suddenly stabbed the police officer, hitting him in the right eye.

The suspect tried to escape by jumping out of a window but was pursued and arrested by responding officers near a river in the barangay.

Before his apprehension, the suspect attacked a 58-year-old store owner who refused to sell him liquor.

The victim asked him to go home, but the suspect threatened and stabbed her several times.

Despite facing life-threatening circumstances during police operations, Malong said the officer remained resolute, exemplifying the true spirit of courage, resilience, and selfless service.

"His steadfast commitment to duty stands as an inspiring example of the values upheld by the PNP," she said.

Malong noted that the awarding was carried out in accordance with Sections 14(m) and 69 of Republic Act 6975, which authorizes the conferment of incentives and honors to PNP personnel who demonstrate exceptional courage in the line of duty.

His unwavering valor and spirit of sacrifice serve as a powerful embodiment of the core values that define the Philippine National Police, she added.

"This recognition not only honors the heroism of the wounded officer but also reinforces the PNP’s collective resolve to uphold service, honor, and justice," Malong said.

Malong said Noynay's courage brings pride to himself, his family, and the entire police organization, serving as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve and protect the community. (MAP)