PRO-NIR commemorates National Day of Remembrance of SAF 44

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) commemorated the National Day of Remembrance for the Heroic Sacrifice of the Special Action Force (SAF) 44 Sunday, January 25, 2025, in front of the PRO-NIR Admin Building at Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, led the personnel in paying tribute to the bravery, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice of the 44 fallen police commandos who laid down their lives in the service of peace, security, and the Filipino people.

The event was also attended by the command group, regional staff, the 6th Special Action Force Battalion, and other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the program was marked by a solemn moment of silence and the offering of wreaths in honor of the SAF 44, whose courage in the line of duty remains a powerful symbol of selfless service and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Through this year’s theme, “Courage Beyond Measure: Remembering the Sacrifice of the SAF 44 for Peace,” PRO-NIR highlighted the enduring legacy of the fallen personnel, whose sacrifice continues to inspire members of the Philippine National Police to uphold professionalism, honor, and dedication to duty.

In his message, Ibay said that 11 years ago, 44 members of the Special Action Force answered the highest call of duty in Mamasapano, choosing courage over comfort, mission over self, and service over personal safety.

“Their sacrifice was a conscious act of valor, borne of discipline, faith, and unwavering commitment to the Filipino people, and their heroism reshaped institutions and strengthened national resolve,” Ibay said.

He added that their story reflects the ideals of the police profession, emphasizing that the uniform represents a commitment to service and duty, including the responsibility to respond when called upon and to remain steadfast in challenging situations.

Ibay noted that PRO-NIR expressed its deepest gratitude to the families of the SAF 44, assuring them that their loved ones continue to be remembered through the mission, reforms, and service of the current generation of police officers, and emphasized that the commemoration is more than a ritual.

“It is a renewal of purpose, a reminder that peace demands vigilance, leadership requires moral courage, and public trust is earned through sacrifice, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to remember, honor, and carry forward the peace that the SAF 44 gave their lives to protect,” Ibay said.

Ibay said the regional office reaffirmed its commitment to honor their memory through decisive action by protecting communities, upholding the rule of law, and carrying forward the mission for which they gave their lives, while ensuring that their courage and sacrifice will not be forgotten by the Filipino people and the men and women of the Philippine National Police. (MAP)