PRO-NIR condemns killing of cop

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) condemned the murder of a policeman who went missing during an armed encounter in Calatrava, Negros Occidental on December 7, 2025.

The fatality was identified as Police Senior Master Sergeant Rommel Aguilar, a member of 3rd Maneuver Platoon, 1st Negros Occidental Police Provincial Mobile Force Company (NOCPMFC).

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and honored the heroism of the fallen officer.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of PSMS Aguilar, a brave police officer, a committed public servant, and a brother in uniform. His courage in protecting the people of Negros will never be forgotten. To his family, we grieve with you. Your loss is our loss. We assure you that all benefits, assistance, and support due to you will be provided without delay. And we will not stop until justice is served,” Ibay said.

He said Aguilar was known for his dedication and service to the community, and his passing leaves a profound void in PRO-NIR.

Investigation revealed that around 7:50 a.m., Barangay Dolis Captain Johnrey Dagwayan reported a shooting in Sitio Tagda, a remote area approximately 15 kilometers from Calatrava Municipal Police Station and inaccessible to vehicles due to unfavorable weather and rough terrain.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the 58-year-old male victim was outside his house preparing for Sunday mass when six unidentified armed men approached and shot him twice in the head.

The armed men fled toward the mountainous portion of the barangay.

Malong said the Alert Team, led by Captain Jesus Alba, Calatrava Municipal Police Station chief, immediately responded to conduct an on-site investigation.

Subsequently, around 10:50 a.m., personnel of the 1st NOCPMFC encountered an unidentified number of armed men while conducting service of warrant operation in Barangay Menchaca. The armed group opened fire, resulting in a brief firefight.

Malong noted that the initial assessments indicated that the armed individuals were likely the same men involved in the shooting in Barangay Dolis.

During the encounter, Malong said troops were forced to disperse due to hostile fire and challenging terrain. Aguilar, of the 3rd Maneuver Platoon, 1st NOCPMFC, was reported missing.

Around 12:30 p.m., Calatrava Municipal Police Station received a report from Barangay Captain Vicente Maquiller regarding a body discovered in Purok 5, Barangay Laga-an, approximately 20 kilometers from the town proper.

Residents told the police that the victim had been seeking help when six armed men arrived and collectively shot him.

“We strongly condemn these brutal attacks against civilians and our police personnel. The loss of PSMS Aguilar is a deep tragedy for the entire PRO-NIR family. We honor his courage and service to the people of Negros Occidental. Rest assured, we are mobilizing all available resources to ensure that the perpetrators are tracked down and brought to justice. Our communities in Calatrava deserve peace, safety, and the full protection of the law, and we will not relent until order is fully restored,” Ibay said.

He said PRO-NIR, together with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) forces and provincial units, continues intensified pursuit operations to apprehend the armed group responsible for the series of violent incidents in Calatrava.

He added that the responding units conducted on-site investigations in all affected areas and coordinated with adjacent police stations and AFP units, including the 79th Infantry Battalion and Army forces in Tigbon and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-NIR for dragnet and blocking operations.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) also deployed Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) personnel for investigative augmentation and coordination while hot pursuit operations was launched against the fleeing suspects.

Malong said the Calatrava Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) also supported terrain assessment and movement through difficult areas.

She said the motive behind the attacks remains under investigation.

She added the PRO-NIR and partner AFP units assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to secure the affected upland communities and bring all involved armed elements to justice. (MAP)