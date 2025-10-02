PRO-NIR condemns rape-slay of minor in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) condemned the killing of a minor who was allegedly raped in Sitio Pinasagan, Barangay Linantuyan, Guihulngan City, on September 30, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said violence against women and children is a grave offense that will never be tolerated.

PRO-NIR records showed the victim was found unclothed, without undergarments, and with multiple stab wounds around 8:30 a.m. inside a sugarcane plantation.

Follow-up operations were immediately conducted by the Guihulngan City Police Station, during which witnesses were located and positively identified the suspect.

Ibay said a hot pursuit operation led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as alias “Wil,” 33, a farmer and resident of Barangay Linantuyan, Guihulngan City, at around 3:10 p.m. the same day in Sitio Pinasagan.

Police recovered a bladed weapon and other pieces of evidence from the suspect.

Ibay assured the victim’s family and the public that the full force of the law will be applied.

“We share the grief of the victim’s family and stand with the community in demanding justice. PRO-NIR is committed to exhausting all means to bring the suspect to justice and ensure that such atrocities have no place in Negros Island,” Ibay said.

Ibay also appealed to the public to cooperate by immediately reporting any information that could aid in the speedy resolution of the case.

“The protection of children and vulnerable sectors remains a top priority in PRO-NIR’s campaign to maintain peace, order and safety in the region,” Ibay said. (MAP)