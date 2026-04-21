PRO-NIR conducts dialogue to areas affected by armed encounter

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) conducted visitation, dialogue, and assistance activities to areas affected by the recent armed encounter in Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental.

The activities were led by the Escalante City Police Station, Toboso Municipal Police Station, along with the local government units and Philippine Army, to ensure the safety, welfare, and protection of the affected families.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that in Escalante City, they engaged with displaced families temporarily sheltered at Udtongan Elementary School, Barangay Udtongan, Escalante City, Negros Occidental, comprising 74 families or 222 individuals from Sitio Proper, Sitio Lawis, Sitio Dauis, and Sitio Rancho.

They also visited displaced families at Labi-Labi Elementary School and Salamanca Elementary School, Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental, comprising 168 families or 633 individuals from Labi-Labi, Salamanca, and Toril.

During the engagements, Malong noted that police personnel conducted anti-terrorism awareness briefings, emphasizing the importance of heightened vigilance, discouraging any form of support or cooperation with lawless elements, and urging evacuees to immediately report suspicious individuals or activities to the proper authorities.

Relief assistance was extended to displaced families in Escalante City, providing immediate relief and comfort to affected households.

In Toboso, comprehensive relief operations were conducted for the displaced families, including the distribution of essential relief goods and the implementation of feeding programs for affected families and residents, ensuring timely support and addressing their immediate basic needs.

Malong said these unified efforts highlighted the strong collaboration among the Philippine National Police, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and partner agencies in delivering timely, coordinated, and compassionate support to affected communities.

She said it is their commitment to safeguard the public through proactive operations, strengthened partnerships, and people-centered policing, fostering resilience, trust, and lasting peace across the Negros Island Region.

She added that PRO-NIR reiterates its steadfast commitment to protect communities and ensure public safety, especially in times of crisis. (MAP)