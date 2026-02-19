PRO-NIR conducts modified handgun marksmanship training

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) conducted the Modified Handgun Marksmanship Training at the Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office (Nocppo) Kapanalig Shooting Range, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on February 18, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the intensive, performance-driven program was designed to sharpen precision, strengthen critical decision-making, and enhance real-world firearm handling under pressure.

"The activity brought together personnel committed to elevating professional standards in the safe, disciplined, and effective use of handguns in operational environments," he said.

The event was led by Colonel Litp Patay, deputy regional director for Operations; Lieutenant Colonel Gaylord Tamayo; Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Bait; Lieutenant Rodel Hernandez; and personnel of PRO-NIR.

Malong noted that the training is conducted by Regional Special Training Unit (RSTU)-NIR in collaboration with Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division (RLDDD)-NIR.

Malong said a total of 450 personnel participated in the program, including 150 personnel from Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), 150 from Nocppo, and 150 from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB).

She said the ceremony highlighted the importance of continuous training in strengthening operational capability, discipline, and professionalism among personnel.

It underscored the organization’s commitment to preparedness and responsible firearm handling in the performance of duty.

Through this initiative, Malong said the PRO-NIR continues to expand its training programs to support personnel and units in achieving high performance skill development anchored in safety, precision, and operational readiness, with strong emphasis on responsible firearm handling and the protection of life during the conduct of duty, further reinforcing the organization’s commitment to professional excellence and public service. (MAP)