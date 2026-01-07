PRO-NIR cops arrest over 2,000 drug suspects in 2025

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has arrested 2,077 drug personalities and seized a total of P285,459,866.96 worth of shabu from March 28 to December 31, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that from its establishment on March 28 to December 31, 2025, PRO-NIR conducted a total of 1,717 strategic operations, resulting in the arrest of 2,077 drug personalities, the seizure of 41,979.36 grams of shabu valued at P285,459,866.96, and 10,535.53 grams of marijuana with a market value of P1,264,463.48.

She said the accomplishments include operations in the areas of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Nocppo conducted a total of 864 drug bust operations that led to the arrest of 1,059 drug personalities and the recovery of 4,375.909 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P29,756,181.88, and 306.222 grams of marijuana with an estimated market value of P36,746.64.

BCPO also conducted a total of 444 drug operations that led to the arrest of 586 drug personalities and the recovery of 18,783.07 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P127,724,905.24, and 10,207.41 grams of marijuana with an estimated market value of P1,224,888.84.

Norppo conducted a total of 385 drug bust operations that led to the arrest of 406 drug personalities and the recovery of 18,813.78 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P127,933,702.64, and 21.1 grams of marijuana with an estimated market value of P2,828.

In the area of SPPO, a total of 24 drug bust operations were conducted, leading to the arrest of 26 drug personalities and the recovery of 6.597 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P45,077.20.

Malong said these accomplishments were achieved through PRO-NIR’s relentless intelligence-driven operations, close coordination with local government units (LGUs), and strong collaboration with community partners and agencies.

She said the campaign’s success is also credited to the dedication and professionalism of its personnel, the strategic targeting of high-value drug personalities, and the timely execution of operations.

“By combining intelligence, teamwork, and community support, PRO-NIR has effectively disrupted illegal drug networks, protected communities, and ensured that its enforcement efforts deliver lasting results,” she added.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also commended all PRO-NIR units for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless commitment in the 2025 anti-illegal drug campaign.

Ibay highlighted the courage, discipline, and teamwork of personnel in carrying out intelligence-driven operations, and emphasized that their efforts have been crucial in achieving significant gains, protecting communities, and advancing PRO-NIR’s goal of a safer, drug-free Negros Island Region.

Ibay said PRO-NIR remains relentless and unwavering in its campaign against illegal drugs, pursuing a multi-pronged approach that leaves no stone unturned.

He said sustained intelligence-led operations will continue to be intensified, ensuring precise, strategic, and results-oriented actions, while case build-up and coordination with prosecutorial agencies are strengthened to secure successful convictions.

He added that a strong community-based approach will also be maintained, engaging local government units, barangay officials, and stakeholders in preventive, educational, and rehabilitative initiatives.

Ibay noted that the campaign will focus on intensive drug-clearing operations in all cities and municipalities of the region, systematically dismantling drug networks, neutralizing high-value targets, and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of illegal substances.

Ibay also reassured the public that its resolve will remain unshakable, its vigilance unwavering, and its commitment to a drug-free Negros Island Region steadfast and relentless, sending a powerful and unequivocal message that illegal drugs will find no sanctuary, no safe haven, and no tolerance under its watch, and that the police force will continue to pursue justice, protect communities, and dismantle every threat with unyielding determination. (MAP)