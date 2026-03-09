PRO-NIR crime incidents drop by 18.60% in February

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) reported a significant 18.60 percent decline in total crime incidents in the region for February 2026, dropping to 700 cases from 860 in February 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said this significant reduction reflects sustained efforts in crime prevention, focused police operations, and strengthened community partnerships across the region.

Crime Incident Reporting and Analysis System (Ciras) records revealed that the Peace and Order Indicator decreased by 17.44 percent, while Index Crimes decreased by 18.82 percent and Non-Index Crimes by 17.21 percent.

Malong said the Eight Focus Crimes also declined by 18.82 percent, and the Public Safety Indicator improved significantly by 21 percent, dropping from 281 incidents in February 2025 to 222 in February 2026.

"PRO-NIR attributes this positive trend to proactive law enforcement initiatives, enhanced intelligence gathering, and increased police visibility in strategic areas," Malong said.

She said collaborative engagements with local government units, barangay officials, and community stakeholders have also played a crucial role in information sharing and crime prevention efforts.

Despite the positive gains, she added that their efforts to reduce crime will not be relaxed.

Malong noted that the regional police force will sustain focused police operations, strengthen intelligence-led approaches, and further enhance community-oriented programs to ensure lasting peace and security across all provinces.

PRO-NIR also called on the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and work hand in hand with law enforcement to maintain the momentum toward a safer and more peaceful environment for all.

"This milestone demonstrates PRO-NIR’s continuous commitment to a responsive, accountable, and people-centered police service that prioritizes public safety and the welfare of communities throughout the Negros Island Region," Malong said. (MAP)