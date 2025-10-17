PRO-NIR delivers aid to quake hit-Bogo City

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has collected at least 80 sacks of rice from various police units across Negros Island and delivered them to Bogo City, Cebu, for families affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30, 2025.

The send-off ceremony for Oplan Tawid (Tendering Assistance With Integrity and Dedication) was led by Colonel Dennis Esguerra, deputy regional director for administration, at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on October 16.

PRO-NIR collected a total of 3,501 kilograms of rice — equivalent to 61 sacks of 50 kilograms, 19 sacks of 25 kilograms, and 15 small sacks of five kilograms — along with 48 boxes of assorted goods and essential items from Regional Headquarters, Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Marine Amphibious Ready Unit, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office, Siquijor Police Provincial Office, and Bacolod City Police Office.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the relief goods will be distributed to residents of Bogo City as part of the regional police’s assistance following the recent earthquake.

She said the initiative embodies the true spirit of bayanihan, as PRO-NIR continues its humanitarian efforts to provide immediate support and relief to affected families, ensuring help reaches communities in their time of need.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, explained that the word “tawid” means “to cross,” symbolizing the effort to help affected families overcome the hardships brought by the natural disaster.

He said this act of giving reminds police officers that their duty to help communities in need is not confined by geographical boundaries.

Ibay stressed that their obligation transcends seas and regions, and during times like these, members of the police force must go beyond the call of duty to extend compassion and service to those who need it most.

“Through Oplan Tawid, the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region reaffirms that true public service goes beyond law enforcement — it is about extending compassion, solidarity, and hope to those in need,” Ibay said. (MAP)