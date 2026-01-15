PRO-NIR deploys 150 cops for Sinulog Festival in Cebu

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) deployed a total of 150 personnel to augment security operations for the ongoing Sinulog Festival 2026 in Cebu City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the send-off ceremony was held on Wednesday, January 14, 2025, at Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) Maringal Hall, Camp Lt. Col. Francisco Fernandez Jr., Barangay Agan-an, Sibulan, Negros Oriental

Of 150 police personnel, 100 of them are from Norppo and 50 personnel are from Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SSPO).

Malong said the augmentation personnel were tasked to report on January 15 until January 18 in various areas of Cebu City.

Malong emphasized the importance of discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights as the deployed personnel carry out their mission.

She said the troops were reminded to remain vigilant, proactive, and responsive in addressing security concerns, crowd management, and emergency situations throughout the festivities.

She added that this deployment reaffirms PRO-NIR’s unwavering dedication to ensuring public safety, promoting peaceful celebrations, and upholding law and order wherever duty calls.

The send-off further underscored the strong coordination and seamless interoperability between PRO-NIR and the host police units, exemplifying the Philippine National Police’s unified, whole-of-organization approach to public safety.

"This collective effort reinforces the PNP’s unwavering resolve to ensure a secure environment, protect lives and property, and uphold peace and order during major national events, allowing the public to celebrate with confidence and peace of mind," Malong said.

PRO-NIR assured the public that while personnel are deployed to support Sinulog Festival 2026 operations, security coverage across the Negros Island Region remains robust and uninterrupted. (MAP)