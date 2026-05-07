PRO-NIR deploys 276 cops for Prisaa 2026

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has deployed a total of 276 personnel for the National Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) in Bacolod City from May 9 to15, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the 276 personnel from Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have been strategically deployed to ensure sufficient manpower and operational readiness across all key areas.

She said these personnel are assigned to critical functions, including billet security, area security (Playing Venues), covert security, convoy security, quick reaction teams (QRT), EOD/K9 Units, and standby investigators.

Malong added that additional augmentation from Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) is expected to further reinforce security operations.

At least 12,000 delegates from various regions are expected to join the event in Bacolod City.

The grand opening will be held on May 9, starting 5 p.m., at Panaad Park and Stadium.

"This comprehensive deployment is designed to reinforce ground security, strengthen inter unit coordination, and ensure swift and effective response capabilities throughout the duration of the event, thereby safeguarding the safety and convenience of athletes, officials, delegates, spectators, and the general public," Malong said. (MAP)