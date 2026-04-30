PRO-NIR deploys over 2,000 cops for Labor Day

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) deployed around 2,100 personnel from the Philippine National Police, augmentation units, and force multipliers for the Labor Day observance in Negros Island on May 1, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said this comprehensive security deployment reflects a proactive and intelligence-driven approach to ensure that all Labor Day activities across the region are conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and secure manner.

She said strategic measures include heightened police visibility, establishment of checkpoints and border control points, and the prepositioning of Civil Disturbance Management contingents, Reactionary Standby Support Force, alongside the full activation of other critical law enforcement functions.

Through this comprehensive operational posture, she added that PRO-NIR reaffirmed its solemn duty not only to maintain peace and order but also to uphold and protect the constitutionally guaranteed right of the people to peaceably assemble and express their collective voice.

Malong noted that the organization stands as a guardian of both security and liberty, ensuring that one is never achieved at the expense of the other.

All deployed personnel have been directed to exercise the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and maximum tolerance, with strict adherence to established police operational procedures and respect for human rights at all times.

PRO-NIR also urged all participants, organizers, and stakeholders to uphold shared responsibility in preserving harmony by conducting their activities in a lawful, peaceful, and orderly manner, anchored on mutual respect and civic consciousness.

The PRO-NIR has also strengthened its coordination with local government units, partner agencies, and community stakeholders to ensure a unified and responsive approach in addressing any situation that may arise.

With unwavering resolve and a heightened state of readiness, Malong said PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard lives, uphold public order, and foster an environment where freedom and security coexist, ensuring that Labor Day 2026 is observed with dignity, safety, and solidarity, in line with its enduring mandate to serve and protect the public. (MAP)