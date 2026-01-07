PRO-NIR destroys over 23,000 illegal firecrackers

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) conducted the simultaneous destruction of confiscated firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices worth P437,778 across the region on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The activity was simultaneously carried out by the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), in close coordination with local government units, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and other concerned stakeholders following the conclusion of enforcement operations during the holiday season.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said a total of 23,111 firecrackers were confiscated, reflecting the results of sustained and coordinated enforcement operations across the region.

In Nocppo, operatives confiscated a total of 16,002 firecrackers valued at P305,022; Norppo confiscated 5,870 firecrackers worth P63,216; SPPO recovered 72 firecrackers valued at P280; BCPO confiscated a total of 1,101 firecrackers amounting to P69,260; and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-NIR confiscated 33 firecrackers.

Malong said the confiscated firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials were seized through sustained anti-illegal firecracker operations, targeted inspections, and strategic checkpoints conducted by PRO-NIR units, all aimed at preventing injuries, fires, and other hazards associated with the illegal sale and use of prohibited fireworks.

She said the destruction was carried out simultaneously in designated, secure areas within the respective police offices, strictly following established safety and environmental protocols to protect personnel, the public, and surrounding communities.

"This coordinated effort underscores PRO-NIR’s commitment to proactive enforcement, public safety, and the responsible disposal of hazardous materials," she added.

As PRO-NIR moves forward, Malong noted that the organization remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard communities, leveraging the active involvement of local government units, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and community stakeholders to strengthen and coordinate its efforts.

Malong said this collaboration enables the police force to proactively anticipate hazards, respond swiftly to potential threats, and uphold the highest standards of public safety.

"Together, these initiatives reflect PRO-NIR’s unwavering commitment to preventing injuries, fires, and other untoward incidents, while promoting a culture of lawfulness, responsibility, and community vigilance throughout Negros Island," she said. (MAP)