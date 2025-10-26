PRO-NIR director orders heighten readiness amid Kanlaon eruption

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered all concerned units to heighten readiness and implement immediate safety measures following the reported eruption of Mount Kanlaon on October 24, 2025.

Ibay said all units were directed to account for their personnel and ensure their safety and that of their families.

On Friday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported a minor explosive eruption at Kanlaon Volcano.

Ibay said all field commanders were directed to check the structural integrity of affected stations and the operational readiness of vehicles, power supply, and communication equipment.

He said all units were instructed to ensure the availability of patrol vehicles, fuel, first aid kits, masks, and other search and rescue (SAR) equipment.

“SAR teams must be prepared for possible deployment in coordination with local government units (LGUs) and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs),” he added.

Ibay noted that continuous monitoring of updates from Phivolcs and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is mandated, particularly on volcanic activity, ashfall, and possible lahar flow.

He also ordered the Public Information Office to disseminate verified safety advisories and reminders to the public while preventing the spread of misinformation, ensuring that only official updates are released.

Ibay emphasized that the safety of police personnel and the public remains the top priority, assuring that the entire regional police force is on full alert and ready to assist in evacuation, traffic management, and disaster response operations in coordination with other government agencies.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working hand in hand with local DRRMCs to ensure the safety and security of our communities. Our personnel are ready to respond wherever assistance is needed,” Ibay said. (MAP)