PRO-NIR director orders probe in shooting of quarry operator

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered the Sta. Catalina Municipal Police Station to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting of a quarry operator along the national highway of Sitio Omanod, Barangay San Francisco, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, on August 27, 2025.

Police identified the victim as Engineer Angelito Uy Mendoza, 58, a resident of Barangay Manalongon, Sta. Catalina.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was driving a black Honda ADV motorcycle around 7:40 a.m. when an unidentified assailant on board a motorcycle fired at him using a .45 caliber pistol before fleeing.

Mendoza sustained a gunshot wound on his back. He was brought to ACE Hospital in Bayawan City and later transferred to Silliman University Medical Center in Dumaguete City, where he is now in stable condition.

Police recovered from the crime scene a fired cartridge case from a .45 caliber pistol.

Further investigation revealed that prior to the incident, the victim was last seen with a friend around 6 a.m. in Barangay Manalongon having coffee.

He later proceeded to his quarry site in Barangay San Francisco, but upon reaching Sitio Omanod, the assailant fired at him three times, causing him and his motorcycle to fall on the roadside.

The suspect then fled north.

Investigators are eyeing land conflict as a possible motive.

Ibay assured the public that all resources are being mobilized to identify and apprehend the perpetrator and bring justice to the victim.

“The community is encouraged to cooperate and share any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation,” Ibay said. (MAP)