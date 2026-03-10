PRO-NIR encourages aspiring applicants to join PNP

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) is encouraging dedicated and service-driven individuals to consider a career in law enforcement, as it prepares for the next recruitment cycle of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that by joining the force, aspiring public servants have the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of their communities while upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

While the official recruitment quota and timeline have yet to be announced, she said the projected figures based on last year’s recruitment data show that PRO-NIR was allocated an Attrition Quota of 300, composed of 223 males and 77 females, while the Regular Quota was set at 120, consisting of 88 males and 32 females.

She said these figures serve only as reference and may indicate potential opportunities for qualified individuals who aspire to serve the nation with honor, integrity, and dedication.

Malong noted that the screening and application process will be conducted by the Regional Recruitment and Selection Unit-Negros Island Region (RRSU NIR).

"We want to ensure that the recruitment process remains transparent, merit-based, and in accordance with the standards of the Philippine National Police," Malong said.

Through a thorough evaluation, she said that only the most qualified and deserving applicants will be selected to join the police service.

PRO-NIR encouraged all eligible applicants to take advantage of the opportunity to serve the community and contribute to maintaining peace and order in the region.

"Joining the Philippine National Police is more than just a profession. It is a commitment to serve the people, protect the nation, and contribute to building a safer and more secure society for all," Malong said. (MAP)