PRO-NIR forms SITG Toboso, 8 fatalities identified

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) “Toboso” to establish the identities of the recovered bodies from the armed encounter in Sitio Sinugmawan, Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental on April 19, 2026.

At least 19 remnants of the dismantled Northern Negros Front (NNF) were killed in the said encounter.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that to ensure proper identification of the fatalities, Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, ordered the creation of SITG Toboso.

She said the task force will establish the identities of the recovered bodies through forensic examination, documentation, and coordination with local government units and relatives of the deceased.

Through sustained coordination and verification efforts, she added that eight cadavers were already positively identified and subsequently confirmed and claimed by their respective families.

The eight fatalities were identified as Rene Villarin Sr., alias Kumader Pikot, 58, resident of Sitio Huwebisan, Barangay Marcelo, Calatrava, Negros Occidental; Roger Fabillar Tapang, alias Jhong/Arnel, 36, resident of Sitio Malig-on, Barangay Bandila, Toboso; Ruel Sabillo, 19, resident of Sitio Singiton, Barangay Tabun-ak, Toboso; Sonny Boy Caramihan, 28, resident of Sitio Batbataw, Barangay Bagonbon, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental; Pedro Bonghanoy, 32, resident of Barangay Libertad, Escalante City; Arnel Javoc, 32, resident of Sitio Labay-ao, Barangay Lalong, Calatrava, Negros Occidental; Joros Caramihan, 18, resident of Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental; and a 17-year-old male minor who is a resident of Escalante City, Negros Occidental.

Ibay said that the successful identification and release of the cadavers to their families reflect the professionalism, compassion, and commitment of PRO-NIR in carrying out lawful police duties while respecting humanitarian considerations.

He said PRO-NIR’s continuing efforts are now focused on the identification of the remaining fatalities through follow-up coordination with possible relatives, validation of submitted information, review of available records, and further medico-legal and forensic documentation, adding that authorities are likewise facilitating the orderly release of confirmed cadavers to their respective families once all documentary and legal requirements are completed.

Ibay reiterated that PRO-NIR will continue to work closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, and the community to protect the people, uphold the rule of law, and sustain peace across Negros Island. (MAP)