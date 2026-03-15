PRO-NIR gets 279 recruitment quota for 2026

A TOTAL of 279 recruitment quota has been allocated to the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) for the 2026 recruitment cycle.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said it is the region’s continuing efforts to strengthen its manpower and enhance the delivery of public safety services across the Negros Island Region.

Of the total allocation, she said 111 are designated for the Regular Recruitment, while 168 fall under the Attrition Recruitment, which is intended to replenish personnel losses due to retirement, resignation, and other causes within the organization.

She added that based on the approved recruitment timeline of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the acceptance of applications for the Regular Quota will take place from March 20 to March 30, 2026, to be facilitated by the Regional Recruitment and Selection Unit (RRSU NIR).

Malong noted that during this period, qualified applicants may submit their documentary requirements for initial evaluation and processing.

Moreover, under the Attrition Recruitment, Malong said the distribution of quota to provincial director's, city director, and chief of police will be conducted from March 20 to March 23, 2026, followed by the convening of the Recruitment Screening Committee on March 24, 2026.

She said from March 25 to March 27, 2026, concerned police offices will post notices of recruitment in city and municipal halls and other conspicuous places to inform the public of the available recruitment opportunities, adding that the activation of the Ad Hoc Screening Body by the respective mayors will take place on March 30, 2026 to ensure transparency and compliance with recruitment procedures.

The acceptance of applications for the Attrition Quota will run from March 31 to April 23, 2026, during which applicants may submit their documents through the Chiefs of Police, City Police Stations, or Provincial Police Offices.

During this stage, Malong said applicants will undergo the necessary screening and evaluation by the designated Ad Hoc Body.

"This development reflects the continuing commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to reinforce its ranks by welcoming competent, service-oriented, and community-driven individuals into the police service, further building a strong and responsive police force capable of addressing evolving public safety challenges," she said.

PRO-NIR encouraged aspiring applicants to begin preparing their documents and ensure they meet the qualifications set by the PNP recruitment system, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to a transparent, merit-based, and equal opportunity recruitment process for all qualified applicants.

Interested applicants and members of the public who wish to seek further clarification regarding the recruitment process may coordinate with the Regional Recruitment and Selection Unit, which has been tasked to facilitate and oversee the recruitment and selection activities in the region. (MAP)