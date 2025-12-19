PRO-NIR heightens police visibility

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has heightened police visibility as part of its intensified peace and order measures for the Yuletide season.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said police visibility was increased through intensified patrols, strategic checkpoints, and close coordination with local government units, barangay officials, and force multipliers across the Negros Island Region.

She said residents and visitors should remain vigilant and adopt basic safety practices to help ensure a safe and peaceful celebration of Christmas and the New Year.

“The public is advised to secure their homes and valuables, remain alert in crowded areas such as malls, markets, churches, and transport terminals, and strictly observe traffic laws, particularly the prohibition against drunk driving,” she added.

Police also reminded the public to comply with local ordinances on firecrackers and pyrotechnics, observe fire safety precautions at home, and closely supervise children to prevent accidents and injuries during the holiday season.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, emphasized the importance of public cooperation during the holidays.

“As we celebrate the Yuletide season, we call on everyone to stay alert, responsible, and cooperative. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and with the active participation of our communities, we can ensure a peaceful, orderly, and joyful Christmas and New Year for all Negrenses,” Ibay said.

He encouraged the public to immediately report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or local hotlines.

PRO-NIR assured the public of its full commitment to safeguarding lives and properties and maintaining peace and order throughout the Yuletide season. (MAP)