PRO-NIR heightens security after rebel encounter

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) heightened security following an armed encounter between elements of the 62nd Infantry Battalion (62IB), Philippine Army, and members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Sitio Matal-i, Barangay Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, on October 28, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that upon receipt of the report, the Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station was directed to prepare an initial operational report and coordinate with the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) for a possible crime scene investigation.

She said the unit was likewise instructed to ensure that all movements were properly coordinated with the operating Army troops on the ground and to submit progress reports in collaboration with the 62IB, PA.

To ensure readiness, she added that field commanders were ordered to deploy one section of personnel on standby for immediate reinforcement and to coordinate with intelligence operatives of the 62IB, Moises Padilla MPS, and the 604th Company, RMFB-NIR, for continuous monitoring.

Malong noted that all hospitals and health facilities within the area of responsibility were also placed under observation for the possible admission of wounded CTG members.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records revealed that during the encounter, a six-year-old boy, a resident of Sitio Inangaw, Barangay Quintin Remo, was fatally hit.

Colonel Dennis Wenceslao, Nocppo officer-in-charge, also launched a comprehensive investigation following the armed encounter in the area.

Wenceslao said in a statement that the victim’s parents were assisted by police investigators in executing their sworn statements.

He added that coordination meetings between the 62IB, Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station, and RMFB-NIR were held to plan the follow-up investigation, which was momentarily delayed due to adverse weather and terrain conditions but will resume as soon as feasible.

Wenceslao also assured the public that the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office is exerting all efforts to establish the circumstances of the incident and ensure accountability while extending compassion and assistance to the bereaved family.

“We deeply sympathize with the family of the young victim. Nocppo will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a transparent and just investigation in coordination with the Philippine Army and all concerned agencies,” he said.

Moreover, Malong said all nearby police stations were placed on heightened alert and directed to maintain full security posture, validate all reports requiring response to avoid enemy “bait and catch” tactics, and conduct checkpoint operations in strategic areas to intercept possible CTG movements.

“Stations were likewise tasked to conduct hospital visits for potential identification of injured CTG members,” she said.

She added that these proactive measures reflect the close coordination between the PNP and AFP in sustaining peace and security operations across Negros Island.

Malong disclosed that PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to neutralize CTG threats and ensure the safety of all communities.

Following the encounter, soldiers also recovered empty cartridges of M16 rifles (Armalite) and 40mm (M203), foodstuffs, and personal belongings from the terrorists’ position at the encounter site.

Brigadier General Jason Jumawan, Commander of the 302nd Infantry Brigade, urged members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to abandon armed struggle and embrace peaceful means of achieving their goals.

“To those still involved with the CTG, I encourage you to lay down your arms, return to your families, and work with us to build a peaceful and prosperous Negros Island. The government is ready to assist you in reintegrating into mainstream society,” Jumawan said. (MAP)