PRO-NIR holds gift giving in E.B Magalona

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) led by its director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay conducted a gift-giving activity for children and families in Barangay Latasan, E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental, on December 22, 2025.

The activity was conducted in close coordination with Barangay Latasan Captain Merlinda Dioneo, along with the support of the E. B. Magalona Municipal Police Station.

PRO-NIR accommodated at least 100 children who received toys, slippers, burgers, ice cream and cash.

Aimed at bringing joy, hope, and compassion to children during the holiday season, Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the initiative created heartwarming moments as young faces lit up with excitement and happiness.

“ Through the distribution of these gifts, the activity transformed simple items into meaningful expressions of care, highlighting the importance of sharing blessings and extending love to children and communities, especially during this cherished season of giving,” she said.

Malong noted that Barangay Latasan was chosen as the focus of the gift-giving activity because of its remote location and the unique challenges faced by the community.

“ The initiative sought to bring joy, support, and a sense of care to children and families, ensuring that the holiday spirit reaches every corner and touches the lives of those who may have fewer opportunities to celebrate this special season,” Malong said.

Ibay also said that police service goes beyond the enforcement of laws, and is deeply anchored in humanity, compassion, and genuine service to the people.

He said that even the simplest acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact, reminding everyone that the true spirit of the holidays shines brightest when communities unite in generosity, goodwill, and shared compassion.

The residents of Barangay Latasan also warmly welcomed the initiative, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the presence, care, and compassion shown by the police.

The joyful laughter of children and the beaming smiles of families vividly reflected the success of the activity, reinforcing the message that public service extends beyond maintaining peace and order and is equally about nurturing trust, compassion, and the overall welfare of the community.

“ As the holiday season unfolds, PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening community bonds and nurturing a culture of compassion, unity, and selfless service,” Ibay said.

Through initiatives like this child-focused gift-giving, he said the organization reaffirms that the true essence of the holidays is found in acts of kindness, the joy of giving, and the love we share, reminding everyone that even small gestures can light up lives and warm hearts. (MAP)