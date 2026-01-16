PRO-NIR holds gift-giving in Moises Padilla evacuation center

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), led by its director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, conducted a gift-giving activity to families at the evacuation center in Barangay Poblacion, Moises Padilla on January 15, 2026.

The activity was conducted in close coordination with Barangay Poblacion officials, along with the support of the Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said a total of 59 families, comprising 217 evacuees, were carefully assisted during the gift-giving activity receiving thoughtfully prepared gifts, including rice and snacks, slippers and toys, bringing joy, comfort, and a much-needed sense of relief amid the emotional strain of displacement.

Beyond providing practical support, she said the initiative offered comfort and reassurance, reminding evacuees that they are cared for and not alone during this challenging time.

More than the distribution of food packs, basic necessities, and simple gifts, she added that the activity served as a heartfelt reminder that compassion remains at the core of public service.

Malong noted that children beamed with excitement, parents expressed quiet gratitude, and elderly residents felt comforted by the presence of police officers who came with open hands and genuine care, embodying the spirit of service and solidarity.

Malong said PRO-NIR continues to champion people-centered policing by reaching beyond the call of duty, touching lives through compassion-driven initiatives.

“Guided by service with a heart, the organization remains committed to bringing not only safety, but also hope, dignity, and humanity to the communities it serves,” she said. (MAP)