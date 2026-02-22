PRO-NIR holds mass wedding for personnel

DEMONSTRATING its steadfast commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their families, the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) conducted a mass wedding ceremony for four couples at Saint Michael D Archangel Chapel, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) in Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on February 20, 2026.

The ceremony was led by Brigadier General Jaime Seriña III, director of the PNP Chaplain Service, who officiated the sacred union of police personnel and their partners in a moving celebration of love, faith, and lifelong commitment in service to both family and nation.

The event was also attended by PRO-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, the Command Group, regional and personal staff, PRO-NIR personnel, and the family and friends of the couples.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that through this meaningful occasion, PRO-NIR reaffirmed its commitment to foster holistic welfare for its personnel, recognizing that resilient and supportive families serve as the foundation of effective, disciplined, and service-oriented policing.

She said the mass wedding ceremony was not merely a personal milestone for the newlyweds.

"It symbolized the organization’s steadfast commitment to nurturing strong family bonds, reinforcing moral values, and promoting unity within the police," she added.

By celebrating these unions, Malong noted that PRO-NIR underscores that the strength of its personnel is deeply intertwined with the well-being of their families, who provide the moral support, stability, and inspiration that enable officers to serve with dedication and integrity.

"This event reflects a policing culture that values compassion, ethical service, and community-centered leadership, demonstrating that protecting and uplifting families is inseparable from protecting and serving the public," Malong said. (MAP)