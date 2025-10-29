PRO-NIR honors 10 cops

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized five police officials and five non-commissioned officers for their exemplary performance and unwavering dedication to duty in front of the PRO-NIR building at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on October 27, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony along with other officials and presented plaques of appreciation to the awardees.

The event highlighted the PNP’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and professionalism, recognizing officers from various units for their outstanding accomplishments, dedication to public service, and contributions to maintaining peace and order in their communities.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan were Lieutenant Colonel Marlon Mallorca and Staff Sergeant Al Franci Carigay of the Canlaon City Police Station; Captain Edjel Tablate and Patrolman Jeduard Cudias of the Santa Catalina Municipal Police Station; Captain Darryl Kuhutan and Staff Sergeant Michael John Matutina of the Pontevedra Municipal Police Station; and Captain Jyan Carllo Mania and Staff Sergeant Daryl Pahilanga of the E.B. Magalona Municipal Police Station.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said Mallorca and Carigay were recognized for their exceptionally meritorious and invaluable services as personnel of the Canlaon City Police Station, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, during the successful implementation of a warrant of arrest on October 26, 2025, along the National Highway in Barangay Mabigo, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

She said the operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act (RA) 9165. The incident, which occurred incidental to a lawful arrest, led to the confiscation of one caliber .45 firearm, two steel magazines, and 13 live rounds of ammunition, along with the filing of charges for violation of RA 10591.

Tablate and Cudias were also awarded for their exceptionally meritorious and invaluable services as personnel of the Santa Catalina Municipal Police Station, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, during a successful hot pursuit operation on October 15, 2025, in Barangay Buntis, Bacong, Negros Oriental.

The operation led to the arrest of four suspects for the crimes of murder and violation of RA 10591, along with the confiscation of three caliber .45 firearms loaded with magazines and live ammunition.

Kuhutan and Matutina were likewise recognized for their exceptionally meritorious and invaluable services as personnel of the Pontevedra Municipal Police Station, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, during a successful buy-bust operation on October 8, 2025, along Rizal Street, Purok LGM, Barangay 2-Poblacion, Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

The operation led to the arrest of two drug personalities for violations of Sections 5, 11, 12, and 15 of RA 9165, along with the confiscation of 107.299 grams of suspected shabu valued at P729,633.20, and other illegal drug paraphernalia.

Mania and Pahilanga were cited for their exceptionally meritorious and invaluable services as personnel of the Enrique B. Magalona Municipal Police Station, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, during a successful buy-bust operation and implementation of a search warrant on October 25, 2025, at Hacienda Banilad 1, Barangay Nanca, E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect for violations of Section 5 of RA 9165 and RA 10591, along with the confiscation of 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 55 grams valued at P374,000, other illegal drug paraphernalia, and one homemade shotgun with an inserted magazine containing two live rounds of ammunition.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan were Lieutenant Colonel Don Richmon Conag and Corporal Chuckie Suelto for acts of gallantry and commendable performance as personnel of the Dumaguete City Police Station, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, during the implementation of a warrant of arrest on June 19, 2025, in Barangay Poblacion 7, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165. The operation resulted in the arrest of a Regional Most Wanted Person (Rank 3).

Malong said the awarding ceremony highlighted the unwavering commitment of PRO-NIR to acknowledge and honor the selfless service, dedication, and hard work of its personnel.

She said the event served as a meaningful recognition of the men and women in uniform who consistently go beyond their duties to ensure the safety and security of the communities they serve.

“Each awardee’s accomplishment stands as a testament to the courage, integrity, and professionalism that define the Philippine National Police in fulfilling its mission to serve and protect the Filipino people,” she added.

Malong said their exemplary performance reflects the organization’s enduring pursuit of excellence and dedication to upholding the highest standards of public service. (MAP)