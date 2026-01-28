PRO-NIR honors 4 cops

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized two police officials and two non-commissioned officers for their exceptional performance and dedication to maintaining peace and order in Negros Island.

The recognition was held in front of the PRO-NIR Administration Building at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on January 26, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony along with the command group, regional staff, personal staff, and other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan were Police Captain Rodrigo Martinez Jr., Drug Enforcement Unit head of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), and its personnel Corporal Patrick Aquino; and Captain Renette Joy Jumuad, San Jose Municipal Police Station chief of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), and its personnel Staff Sergeant Meldrid Yaeso.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said Martinez and Aquino were recognized for their intelligence-driven operation as personnel of the DEU, Nocppo, during a successful buy-bust operation in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, on September 12, 2025, which resulted in the arrest of four drug personalities and the seizure of 50.808 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P345,494.

She said Jumuad and Yaeso were also recognized for a successful manhunt operation during the implementation of a warrant of arrest on October 7, 2025, in Barangay Arzaga, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, which resulted in the arrest of the region’s Rank 9 Most Wanted Person for the crime of qualified rape (four counts).

Malong noted that PRO-NIR commended the personnel involved for their discipline, courage, and integrity.

Malong said their accomplishment stands as a testament to the organization’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting communities from the threats posed by illegal drugs and criminal elements.

“Their actions not only removed a dangerous individual from the streets but also reinforced public trust in law enforcement,” she said. (MAP)