PRO-NIR honors 4 cops

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized a police official and three non-commissioned officers for their exemplary service and unwavering dedication to the organization.

The recognition was held at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony along with the Command Group, regional staff, personal staff, and other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the ceremony served as a fitting tribute to the commitment, professionalism, and outstanding contributions of police officers who continue to uphold the highest standards of public service.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan were Major John Remo Evangelio and Staff Sergeant Joseph Afabe for their acts of gallantry and commendable performance of duty as personnel of 4th Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion of Negros Island Region, during the implementation of Warrant of Arrest that transpired on February 2, 2026, at Quezon Street, Don Juan Subdivision, Barangay 2, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental for the crime of Rape in relation to RA 7610 (5 counts), which resulted in the arrest of Rank 7 Most Wanted Person in the Region.

Awarded the Medalya ng Paglilingkod were Police Chief Master Sergeant Rulymar Laquinon and Police Senior Master Sergeant Ronelon Reveche for having rendered 20 years of faithful, dedicated, and honorable service in the Philippine National Police, demonstrating steadfast commitment to duty and exemplary dedication to public service.

Malong said the recognition of these outstanding personnel reflects PRO-NIR’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices, dedication, and professionalism of its police officers.

" Their remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the vigilance and commitment of the police force in safeguarding communities and upholding the rule of law," she said.

She added that PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission to maintain peace and order across the region, continually inspired by the courage, dedication, and integrity of its personnel who strive every day to serve the public with honor and excellence. (MAP)