PRO-NIR honors 4 cops

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized a police official and three non-commissioned officers for their outstanding dedication, courage, and exemplary achievements.

The recognition was held in front of PRO-NIR Admin Building, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on March 16, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony along with the Command Group, regional staff, personal staff, and other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the ceremony served as a meaningful tribute to police officers whose remarkable performance, steadfast commitment to duty, and unwavering pursuit of justice continue to reflect the highest ideals of public service and reinforce the organization’s mission of safeguarding communities across the region.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan were Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Christopher Baybaya, and Chief Master Sergeant Onald Villa for their acts of gallantry and commendable performance of duty as personnel of Talisay City Police Station of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOcPPO) during the implementation of Warrant of Arrest that transpired on January 7, 2026, at Hacienda Alasigan Lizares, Barangay Dos Hermanas, Talisay City, Negros Occidental for the crime of Statutory Rape under par. (1)(D). Art 266-A of the Revised Penal Code as Amended by RA 8353 and RA 11648, which resulted in the arrest of Rank 10 Regional Most Wanted Person.

Awarded Medalya ng Papuri were Master Sergeant Jun Senarosa and Patrolman Jericho Florendo for their invaluable service rendered as personnel of Police Station 9 of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) during the immediate response to an incident that transpired on February 3, 2026, in Purok Santan, Barangay Cabug, Bacolod City.

Malong said the operation resulted in the successful arrest of two suspects for violation of RA 10883 and Disobedience to an Agent of Person in Authority.

She said these recognitions highlight the extraordinary courage, dedication, and professionalism of PRO-NIR personnel who consistently go beyond the call of duty in the service of the Filipino people.

"Their actions embody the true spirit of the Philippine National Police, a force driven by honor, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice," she added.

Inspired by the remarkable achievements of its personnel, Malong said the PRO-NIR continues to strengthen its resolve to maintain peace and order and ensure safer communities throughout the region. (MAP)