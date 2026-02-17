PRO-NIR honors 4 members of SITG

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized two police officials and two non-commissioned officers for their dedication and outstanding investigative efforts of the Cimafranca Special Investigation Task Group (SITG).

The recognition was held in front of the PRO-NIR Administration Building at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on February 16, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony along with the command group, regional staff, personal staff, and other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan were Lieutenant Colonel Edward Gadayos, Lieutenant Colonel Lirio Coral, Major Darlene Catacutan, and Master Sergeant Mark Owen Abol, all personnel of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo).

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the four police officers were recognized for their eminent performance and invaluable service rendered as members of the Cimafranca Special Investigation Task Group.

"Through their exemplary professionalism, unwavering commitment to duty, and strong collaborative efforts, the team successfully resolved the case with diligence and integrity," she said.

She added that their dedication to thorough investigation, effective coordination, and pursuit of justice significantly contributed to the swift resolution of the incident, thereby reinforcing public trust and confidence in law enforcement.

Malong noted that their accomplishment stands as a compelling testament to the high level of competence, discipline, and operational excellence of law enforcement personnel in the Negros Island Region.

More than a successful case resolution, Malong said it reflects the steadfast dedication of PRO-NIR officers to deliver justice, strengthen public trust, and ensure that peace and order remain firmly upheld across the region. (MAP)