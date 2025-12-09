PRO-NIR honors 8 cops

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized three police officials and five non-commissioned officers for their exceptional contributions to peace and order in Negros Island.

The recognition was held in front of the PRO-NIR building at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on December 9, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony along with the Command Group, regional staff, personal staff, and other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR.

The event highlighted the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and integrity demonstrated by uniformed personnel who continue to go above and beyond in performing their duties.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan were Captain Angelo Pancratius Cabrera and Police Staff Sergeant Dawn Rey Tingcang Larena Police Station chief of Siquijor Police Provincial Office (Norppo); Captain Honey Labaro and Police Chief Master Sergeant Jorge Naiplan of Murcia Municipal Police Station chief of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo); and Captain John Paul Francisco and Patrolman Clemente Cabilen of 3rd Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion Negros Island Region.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said Pancratius and Tingcang were recognized for their acts of gallantry and commendable performance of duty as personnel of Larena Police Station, Siquijor Police Provincial Office, during the implementation of warrant of arrest on October 28, 2025, in Purok 4, Barangay Canlambo, Larena, Siquijor that resulted in the arrest of the most wanted person in the region.

Labaro and Napilan were also awarded for their acts of gallantry and commendable performance of duty as personnel of Murcia Municipal Police Station during the implementation of a warrant of arrest on September 23, 2025, in Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental that resulted in the arrest of the second most wanted person in the region.

Francisco and Cabilen were recognized also for their commendable performance of duty as personnel of 3rd Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion Negros Island Region, during the successful implementation of a search warrant on November 1, 2025, in Purok 5, Guinobatan, Barangay Caningay, Candoni, Negros Occidental.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect for violation of Republic Act 10591, along with the confiscation of two-units .45 caliber pistol, one magazine of the .45 caliber pistol, and seven rounds of ammunition.

Awarded Medalya ng Kasanayan was Police Master Sergeant Glenphil Bohol for his significant contribution as member of the Regional Birth Records Evaluation Committee of Police Regional Office, Negros Island Region, during the 1st Regional Birth Records Evaluation Committee Meeting on October 15, 2025, at Maringal Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania.

Police Corporal Mark Anthony Saratobias, Organizational Development police non-commissioned officer, was also awarded Medalya ng Papuri for his exemplary courage and selfless demonstration of public service on November 22, 2025, in Barangay Singang Airport, Bacolod City, where he voluntarily provided traffic management assistance at the accident site and rendered aid to the victims during critical incident.

Malong said that despite being off duty, Saratobias displayed remarkable commitment to public safety by providing crucial support to those in need while putting his own life at risk.

Malong said the PRO-NIR reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a service-oriented and mission-driven police force, one that prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and genuine public service.

“The regional leadership also encouraged all personnel to continue elevating their performance and embody the core values of the Philippine National Police,” she said.

As PRO-NIR strengthens its initiatives and programs, she added that the recognition serves as a reminder that excellence in policing begins with the dedication of every officer who chooses to serve with honor, integrity, and compassion. (MAP)