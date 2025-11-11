PRO-NIR honors 9 cops

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized three police officials and six non-commissioned officers for their exemplary performance and unwavering dedication to duty at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on November 10, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Dennis Esguerra, PRO-NIR officer-in-charge, led the ceremony along with other officials and presented plaques of appreciation to the awardees.

The event highlighted the PNP’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and professionalism, recognizing officers from various units for their outstanding accomplishments, dedication to public service, and contributions to maintaining peace and order in their communities.

Awarded Medalya ng Kasanayan were Lieutenant Colonels Jerry Corpus, John Ganzon, and Joel Senogat Jr. for their invaluable services rendered as the Red Teaming of the PRO-NIR during the Undas 2025 (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) in Negros Island Region

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that during the period, the aforementioned personnel dedicated their efforts effectively and efficiently to accomplish the mandated functional requirements of the PRO-NIR.

Awarded Medalya ng Papuri were Police Executive Master Sergeant Ruel Gubac, Police Chief Master Sergeant Paulo Matunding, Police Master Sergeants Glenn Cordero, Mark Jesmar Ruiz, Mark Pen Diwatin, and Police Corporal Joey Bana-ag for having demonstrated exemplary performance, efficiency, devotion to duty, and loyalty to the PRO-NIR during the Undas.

"Their unwavering commitment and exemplary service have made a significant impact on the realization of the mission and objectives of the Philippine National Police," Malong said.

Malong added that through their accomplishments, these dedicated personnel have brought great honor and pride not only to themselves but also to the entire PNP organization, embodying the true spirit of service, honor, and justice.

