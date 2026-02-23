PRO-NIR honors officers for major drug bust and high-profile arrest

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized two police officials and two non-commissioned officers for their accomplishments in anti-illegal drug operations and the apprehension of a wanted person in Negros Island.

The ceremony was held at the PRO-NIR building at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on February 23, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony with the Command Group, regional staff, and other personnel.

Lietenant Colonel Antonio Benitez Jr. and Corporal Arnel Legaspi of the Bacolod City Police Office Drug Enforcement Unit received the Medalya ng Kadakilaan. Lieutenant Shella May Edon and Staff Sergeant Julius Medel Tampus of the Siquijor Police Provincial Office Intelligence Unit also received the award.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said Benitez and Legaspi were awarded for a buy-bust operation on January 12, 2026, at Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City. The operation led to the arrest of two drug personalities and the recovery of 144.091 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P7,779,818.80.

Malong said Edon and Tampus were awarded for a manhunt operation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 23, 2026. The operation led to the arrest of a national most wanted person from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Malong said the recognition reflects the resolve of PRO-NIR to strengthen its campaign against illegal drugs and ensure the arrest of individuals who threaten peace and order.

She said the accomplishments highlight the proactive approach of the organization to law enforcement and its commitment to safeguarding communities across the Negros Island Region.

"With continued dedication and professionalism among its ranks, PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission to enforce the law, combat criminality, and promote a safer environment for all," Malong said. (MAP)