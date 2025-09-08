PRO-NIR honors outstanding cops

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has recognized two police officials and two non-commissioned officers for their exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to public service at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City Monday, September 8, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, along with other officials led the ceremony and handed plaques of appreciation to the awardees.

Awarded with Medalya ng Kadakilaan were Silay City Police Station commander Colonel Mark Anthony Darroca and Police Corporal Benjie Buatag for the accomplishment on the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said Darroca and Buatag were awarded for the successful buy-bust operation conducted on May 28, 2025, in Purok Mapisanon, Barangay Lantad, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

The operation led to the arrest of a drug personality and the seizure of approximately 109.115 grams of suspected shabu with estimated market value of P700, 982, marking a significant blow to the local illegal drug trade.

Also awarded with Medalya ng Kagalingan was Captain Rasalino Pugoy Jr., Police Station 6 officer-in-charge, and Police Staff Sergeant Serge Ballesteros for the accomplishment on the apprehension of most wanted personalities.

Malong said Pugoy and Ballesteros were awarded for the successful manhunt operation on June 9, 2025, on Hernaez Street, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City.

The operation also led to the arrest of the ninth most wanted person at the regional level for violation of Section 5(b), Article III of Republic Act 7610 (Lascivious Conduct).

Ibay lauded the accomplishment of his personnel and shared his motivation to continue to manifest a dedicated heart in the service of the people of the NIR. (MAP)