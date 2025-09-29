PRO-NIR honors outstanding cops

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized three police officials and two non-commissioned officers for their exceptional performance and commitment to public service during a ceremony at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City Monday, September 29, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR regional director, led the ceremony with other officials and presented plaques of appreciation to the awardees.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kasanayan was Colonel Emelie Santos, Siquijor Police Provincial Office director, for her commendable leadership and contributions as provincial director, which earned her office an “Outstanding” adjectival rating for three consecutive months (April, May, and June 2025) in the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (Uper) assessment.

The Medalya ng Kadakilaan was also awarded to Colonel Antonio Benitez Jr. and Patrolman Moquerio III for the successful buy-bust operation of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) at Purok Cereza South, Barangay 3, Bacolod City, on August 15, 2025, which resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual and the seizure of 109.772 grams of suspected shabu with estimated market value of P746,449.60.

The Medalya ng Kagalingan was awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Terrence Paul Sta. Ana and Staff Sergeant Joash Bompat for a successful manhunt operation of Victorias City Police Station during the implementation of warrant of arrest on July 10, 2025, at Daan Banwa, Barangay 9, Victorias City, Negros Occidental, which resulted in the arrest of Top 1 Most Wanted Person in regional level for the crime of murder.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the recognition was more than a celebration of individual achievements.

“It reflects the organization’s unwavering resolve to strengthen its campaign against criminality and illegal drugs,” she said.

She added that recent successes in anti-drug and manhunt operations demonstrate the region’s proactive and strategic approach to policing, anchored on the protection of human life, firm adherence to the rule of law, and an unrelenting pursuit of justice for the residents of Negros Islan Region. (MAP)