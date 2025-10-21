PRO-NIR honors outstanding personnel

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized three police officials and two non-commissioned officers for their outstanding performance, dedication, service excellence and exceptional commitment to the police’s mission of maintaining peace, order, and public safety across the region.

The ceremony, led by Colonel Gilbert Gorero, acting chief of the regional staff, was held at PRO-NIR Building at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Gorero along with other police officials conferred medals and certificates to deserving police officers for their exemplary accomplishments.

Awarded Medalya ng Papuri was Colonel Eugene Rebadomia for his exemplary efficiency and devotion to duty as chief of the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, PRO-NIR, having been adjudged as first in the results of the PNP Wide Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) for the month of August 2025.

Medalya ng Kadakilaan was also awarded to Colonel Terrence Paul Sta. Ana and Police Staff Sergeant Harnie Polondaya for their exceptionally meritorious and invaluable services rendered as members of Victorias City Police Station during the successful buy-bust on September 11, 2025, at Yap Quiña Subdivision, Barangay 1, Victorias City, which resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual and the seizure of approximately 143.26 grams of shabu with estimated market value of P974,169.36.

Medalya ng Kadakilaan was awarded to Colonel Antonio Benitez Jr. and Police Corporal Lope Logatiman III for their invaluable service rendered as members of City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Bacolod City Police Office during the buy-bust on June 15, 2025, at Purok 1 Sisi Magsungay, Barangay- Singcang Airport, Bacolod City.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual and the confiscation of approximately 174.622 grams with an estimated market value of P1,187,429.60.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the ceremony serves as a strong testament that true excellence in service goes beyond the medals received as it lies in the steadfast dedication of every police officer who upholds integrity, courage, and compassion in the line of duty.

She said the PRO-NIR reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and public trust as it continues to safeguard communities, maintain peace, and strive for a safer and drug-free Negros Island Region. (MAP)