PRO-NIR honors outstanding units, cops, stakeholders

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) recognized outstanding police officers, units, and partner stakeholders for their exemplary service, dedication, and contributions to public safety across the region on February 9, 2026.

The ceremony was led by PRO-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, the regional staff, personal staff, awardees, other officers and personnel of PRO-NIR at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) was awarded as Best City Police Office, while Best Police Provincial Office was awarded to Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo).

Best City Police Station was awarded to Dumaguete City Police Station, while Best Municipal Police Stations was given to Manjuyod Municipal Police Station, Norppo (Class B), and Maria Municipal Police Station of Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO) (Class C).

Best Provincial Mobile Force Company 2nd was awarded to Provincial Mobile Force Company of Norppo, while the Best City Mobile Force Company was given to Bacolod City Mobile Force Company.

More than a celebration of achievements, the PNP Day 2026 Awarding Ceremony is a reaffirmation of PRO-NIR’s enduring pledge to protect and serve with honor, professionalism, and accountability.

She said the dedication of this year’s awardees reflects the highest standards of policing and sets a benchmark for service beyond duty.

She added that PRO-NIR moves forward, stronger, more responsive, and ever devoted to the safety and well-being of every community in the region. (MAP)